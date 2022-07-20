Abbotsford Judo Club celebrates 40th anniversary

The Abbotsford Judo Club celebrated 40 years in the community with a big celebration inside the AJC headquarters at 31410 MacLure Road on Saturday (July 16).

The event featured a free public judo class and demo open to all ages and skill levels, an open house featuring food, games and more and the official unveiling of the black belt wall.

The wall honours the more than 50 members of the AJC who have achieved black belt status while training at the club. Current Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and past Mayor George Peary were also on-hand to take in the festivities.

The AJC was first established in 1981 and the club’s primary goa has been to bring the sport of judo and an understanding of the principles that guide it to Abbotsford and its surrounding communities.

The AJC has helped train athletes that have competed all across the world over its 40 years of existence. Tokue Suda (class of 2008) and Dr. Stephanie Tsang (class of 2011) are both Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame members.

The club offers upcoming summer judo camps for beginners from Aug. 8 to 12 and intermediate level from Aug. 15 to 19. They also regularly hold classes for people of all ages and skill levels.

For more information, visit abbotsfordjudo.com.

John Morrow/Abbotsford News

