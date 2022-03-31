Abbotsford hockey official recognized by WHL

Abbotsford’s Ron Dietterle has been awarded the Western Hockey League’s Milestone Award, which is presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials, and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements.

Dietterle, a longtime official in the league, was recognized in a ceremony before the March 25 game between the Vancouver Giants and the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Langley Events Centre.

He began work as a WHL lineman during the 2008-09 season and has worked more than 400 regular season games and 85 playoff games. He worked the lines during seven WHL Championship Series, including most recently in 2019.

He also suited up for the 2012 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and the 2013 CHL Memorial Cup. His career has also seen him work the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the World Junior A Challenge.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member clubs, we would like to congratulate Ron on receiving this prestigious WHL Milestone Award,” stated WHL Commissioner Ron Robison in a press release. “It takes a tremendous commitment to be an official in the WHL and we would like to thank Ron for his remarkable service to our league over the past 13 seasons.”

