Abbotsford high school grad set for second season with B.C. Lions

Jacob Firlotte will start his third CFL season as a B.C. Lion. He suited up for one game last season and primarily served on the practice squad. (Photo/B.C. Lions)

Sts’ailes athlete and professional football player Jacob Firlotte will stay on board with the B.C. Lions next season.

Firlotte signed on with the B.C. Lions in April 2022, just ahead of training camp. For most of the season, Firlotte was on the practice squad, but he did suit up for a game on Aug. 26 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He played primarily on special teams.

This coming season will mark Firlotte’s third in the CFL; he was drafted in the seventh round (58th overall) to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. Firlotte also played for the Langley Rams in the CJFL as a defensive back and kick returner, where he racked up 11 tackles, one interception and one punt return touchdown.

Prior to going pro, Jacob was enrolled at Queen’s University, where he studied philosophy. He played as a defensive back for Queen’s, adding 58 tackles and three interceptions in 30 games.

