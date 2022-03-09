Abbotsford gymnasts excel in Langley, prepare for meet in Chilliwack

Abbotsford gymnasts impressed at the recent Christy Fraser Memorial in Langley and now prepare for the Twisters Invitational from March 24 to 27 in Chilliwack. (Terry Sue - Media North)

Gymnastics returned to in-person competition last month and Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics returned in a big way at the Christy Fraser Memorial event in Langley over Family Day weekend.

The event saw over 1,100 athletes from 27 gymnastics clubs compete, including about 90 elite gymnasts who had qualified for the B.C. Winter Games, but didn’t have a chance to compete because the games were cancelled.

Abbotsford athletes who participated included:

Kennedy Fast: High Performance junior – first all-around, first vault, third bars, third beam and third floor.

Emily Butte: CCP 7 (2005-07) – eighth floor

Alexis Frison: CCP 7 (2008-09) – third beam

Breanna Jones: CCP 6-2008 – sixth all-around, seventh vault, sixth bars, sixth beam and third floor.

Jenna Comeau: CCP 6-2008 – fifth all-around, fourth vault, fifth bars and fourth beam.

Eden Gurevich: CCP 4 (2008-10) – first all-around, first vault, first bars and first floor.

Ashley Ross: CCP 4 (2008-10) – seventh all-around, fifth bars, first beam and fifth floor.

Ashoreena Youkhana: CCP 4 (2010-11) – eighth floor

Hayden Isfeld: Junior 16-18 – fifth all-around, second pommel, fifth rings, sixth vault and second high bar.

Jonathan Ko: Junior 16-18 – fourth all-around, first floor, fourth pommel, fifth rings, fourth vault, third parallel bars and fifth high bar.

Tristan Fast: National Open – third all-around, third floor, second pommel, fifth rings, sixth vault, first parallel bars and sixth high bar.

Quentin Foster: Provincial 3 13-plus – sixth all-around, eighth floor, sixth pommel, fifth rings, fifth vault, fourth parallel bars and first high bar.

Sage Stelmack: Provincial 4 13-plus – fifth all-around, seventh pommel, seventh vault, seventh parallel bars and eighth high bars.

The next big event for Twisters is the annual Twisters Invitational, which occurs at Chilliwack Heritage Park from March 24 to 27. Organizers expect over 1,000 athletes from all across B.C. at the event.

For the women competing, the Twisters Invitational will serve as the trials for the Western Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. For the men, this meet will be the second trials for the Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships and also trials for Westerns. Chilliwack’s Zachary Clay is scheduled to be competing at the event.

In other Twisters news, local athlete Alec Ikeda recently received the Bill Mackie High Performance Athlete of the Year from Gymnastics BC. That honour was revealed in a press release on March 1.

For more information, visit twistersgymbc.com.

