Abbotsford gymnasts excel at Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships

Twisters Gymnastics Club athletes earn medals at last month’s event in Spruce Grove, Alta.

Twisters athlete Amelie Shea displays her winnings at the recent Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships. (Submitted)

Athletes from Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics Club took home several medals at the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships, which occurred in Spruce Grove, Alta. on April 27 to 29.

The championships provide athletes from all over western Canada the opportunity to compete for the title of Western Canadian Gymnastics champion.

The Team BC women’s artistic gymnastics (WAG) team, which Twisters athletes are part of, took home an impressive 44 medals out of 96 up for grabs, including three team golds and three team silvers. The Team BC men’s artistic gymnastics (MAG) team, including Twisters athletes, also performed well and earned 44 medals.

The following locals took home medals:

Provincial 3: Parker Rowell-Laferriere (14 yrs old): gold – high bar

Provincial 4: Nicholas Hajiadem (13 yrs old): bronze – Team BC (B)

CCP 10 (12-15 category): Amelie Shea (13 yrs old): gold – Team BC and silver – vault

For more information on Twisters, visit twistersgymbc.com.

