Abbotsford golfer takes title at Chilliwack’s Fred Wellsby Junior Divot tournament

Noah Reddicopp beat Chilliwack’s Owen Hornsby by two strokes to claim the crown

Abbotsord’s Noah Reddicopp took top spot in the championship round of the 2023 Optimist Club of Chilliwack Fred Wellsby Junior Divot golf tournament. The finale was held July 13 at the Chilliwack Golf Club and Reddicopp came out on fire, getting five birdies on his first nine holes. Reddicopp, who competed in the 11-13 year old age group, led all golfers with a low gross 72.

Chilliwack’s Owen Hornsby, who competed in the 14-16 year old division, was second with a low gross 74 that included one birdie. Another Chilliwackian, Kaleb Hopfner (11-13) was third with a low-gross 78.

Charlotte Forsberg was the top female golfer with a 90 that was one shot better than Paige West’s 91. Hannah Gooch carded a 97 and Madison Delarge produced a 101.

The youngest age group, 10-and-under, played nine holes and Chilliwack’s Gavin Wawryk emerged triumphant with a 43 that was five strokes better than Harrison MacEwan (Abbotsford) and eight strokes ahead of Tanner Bone (Chilliwack).

The Optimist Club received a generous $750 donation from the Roy Gleig Memorial Fund. Gleig was an avid golfer and the fund in his name supports and encourages the love of the sport in local youth. Three local courses (Chilliwack Golf Club, Cheam Mountain and Kinkora) helped support this year’s tournament with free green fees.

