Abbotsford field lacrosse players gear up for busy summer

Valley Attack talents heading to the United States for several events with Fusion West Lacrosse

(Left to right) Abbotsford lacrosse talents Talon Trolland, Devin Allison, Charlie Lort, Rayne Lang and Ethan Gould are competing in a number of tournaments in the United States this summer. (Submitted)

A quintet of Abbotsford field lacrosse talents have a busy summer ahead of themselves with the Fusion West Lacrosse program.

Abbotsford players Talon Trolland, Devin Allison, Charlie Lort, Rayne Lang and Ethan Gould head to Utah to compete at the Western Showcase and Invitational Tournament from Tuesday (June 28) to Thursday (June 30).

After that event they head to Philadelphia to competed at the NXT Invitational on July 9 and 10. Next up is the Inside Lacrosse Recruiting Tournament in Elkridge, Md. from July 11 to 13 and then the Diamond Showcase Invitational in Owing Mills, Md. from July 15 to 17.

All five players are members of the Abbotsford-based Valley Attack field lacrosse team. Valley Attack players Austin Reed and Colten Cap will also be heading to the same tournaments as part of the Fusion West Lacrosse U15 team.

Lort, Allison, Lang and Gould all made headlines earlier this year after they were all selected in the 2022 British Columbia Junior Lacrosse League’s entry draft, which occurred virtually on Jan. 29.

The Fusion West Lacrosse program is based in Burnaby and is an affiliate of the Fusion Lacrosse program based in West Chester, Pa. Fusion West holds lacrosse camps and clinics and runs travel teams for boys and girls in B.C.

For more on Valley Attack, visit valleyfieldlacrosse.com.

