Abbotsford Curling Club hosting 2023 BC Curling Club Championships

Event will run from March 28 to April 2 at the ACC

The 2023 BC Curling Club Championships are coming to Abbotsford.

Curl BC announced that the event will occur at the Abbotsford Curling Club from March 28 to April 2.

This is an annual Open BC Championship that leads to the 2023 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships, and features the top club-level curlers from B.C.

Curl BC encourages recreational curlers who have a goal of playing competitively to sign their club teams up for this open championship event.

“The Curling Club Championships are for recreational, club-level curlers,” stated Curl BC CEO Scott Braley in a press release. “This event gives those curlers an exciting annual opportunity to represent their club and to get the BC Championship experience, along with having the added opportunity of potentially representing British Columbia as Team BC on the national stage.”

The BC Championship experience includes an opening ceremony, social events, banquet, officiated play, championship ice conditions, online scoring, and live-streaming of games.

This year, the women’s and men’s events will begin with a triple knockout preliminary round, leading to a playoff format based upon the total number of entries. The length of the event will be dependent on the total number of entries, and will be communicated after the registration deadline of Jan. 28th, 2022. Teams must plan to be available from all days of the event prior to registering.

This category has unique registration requirements: each team must be comprised of a minimum three players that are registered to play together on the same team, in an eligible league at their club, during the 2022-23 season – or – they must be signed up and registered for a special curling club championship qualifying event (created within their club with the permission of Curl BC).

The ACC ice returns for practice Sept. 19 and events kick off with the men’s bonspiel from Oct. 7 to 9 and the Abbotsford Curling Classic Cashspiel from Oct. 14 to 16.

