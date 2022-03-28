Abbotsford Christian School’s Landon Morrow signs with Dordt University

Abbotsford Christian School’s Landon Morrow has signed with the Iowa-based Dordt University Defenders men’s basketball program.

Morrow made the announcement on social media on Sunday (March 27), stating that playing basketball in the United States has been a longtime dream of his.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa,” he said. “Thank you to my high school coaches and club coaches for pushing me to be the best basketball player I can be. Thank you to my parents who have sacrificed so much just so I can get to this point in my life and be a university athlete. I am super excited for next year and to be a part of an awesome program.”

Morrow and the ACS Knights finished eights overall at the 2A senior boys provincials in 2020 and they also won the Eastern Valley Athletic Association banner that season. The Knights finished the regular season at 6-2 this season, but ultimately failed to qualify for the provincials.

Morrow has also been a strong volleyball player at the school, helping the Knights win a 1A provincial title in December and an EVAA title in November.

RELATED: Abbotsford Christian Knights, MEI Eagles earn provincial volleyball banners

The DU Defenders play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The team finished last season with an overall record of 20-11 and a conference record of 12-8.

The Defenders season ended on March 11 with a 82-80 loss to Indiana University – Kokomo in round one of the NAIA playoffs.

abbotsfordbasketball