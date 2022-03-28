Abbotsford Christian School’s Landon Morrow has signed with the Dordt University men’s basketball program. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford Christian School’s Landon Morrow has signed with the Dordt University men’s basketball program. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford Christian School’s Landon Morrow signs with Dordt University

Grade 12 student set to join the Iowa-based men’s basketball program later this year

Abbotsford Christian School’s Landon Morrow has signed with the Iowa-based Dordt University Defenders men’s basketball program.

Morrow made the announcement on social media on Sunday (March 27), stating that playing basketball in the United States has been a longtime dream of his.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa,” he said. “Thank you to my high school coaches and club coaches for pushing me to be the best basketball player I can be. Thank you to my parents who have sacrificed so much just so I can get to this point in my life and be a university athlete. I am super excited for next year and to be a part of an awesome program.”

Morrow and the ACS Knights finished eights overall at the 2A senior boys provincials in 2020 and they also won the Eastern Valley Athletic Association banner that season. The Knights finished the regular season at 6-2 this season, but ultimately failed to qualify for the provincials.

Morrow has also been a strong volleyball player at the school, helping the Knights win a 1A provincial title in December and an EVAA title in November.

RELATED: Abbotsford Christian Knights, MEI Eagles earn provincial volleyball banners

The DU Defenders play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The team finished last season with an overall record of 20-11 and a conference record of 12-8.

The Defenders season ended on March 11 with a 82-80 loss to Indiana University – Kokomo in round one of the NAIA playoffs.

abbotsfordbasketball

Previous story
Payton Mount’s 3 goals not enough to Giants in Cougar attack

Just Posted

Abbotsford Christian School’s Landon Morrow has signed with the Dordt University men’s basketball program. (Instagram photo)
Abbotsford Christian School’s Landon Morrow signs with Dordt University

The Valley Concert Series presents Young Beethoven on April 8 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Submitted)
Valley Concert Series celebrating Beethoven in Abbotsford

Owen Charpentier, 24, is charged with the Oct. 22, 2019 killing of Keith Baldwin in Chilliwack. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 13, 2022. (File)
Sentencing date set for Chilliwack man who killed Keith Baldwin

An interactive map of Canadian university towns lists Abbotsford at seventh out of 94. Chilliwack just missed the top 10 at 11th place. (Preply graphic)
Abbotsford ranks in top ten list of Canadian university towns