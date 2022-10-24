The Abbotsford Canucks have unveiled their Diwali themed warm-up jerseys they will wear on Saturday (Oct. 29). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks have unveiled their Diwali themed warm-up jerseys they will wear on Saturday (Oct. 29). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks unveil Diwali jersey

AHL team will wear special jersey during warm-up on Saturday

The Abbotsford Canucks have revealed their Diwali themed warm-up jerseys that the team will wear on Saturday’s (Oct. 29) Diwali Night home game against the San Diego Gulls.

The jerseys feature hand sewn and authentic design created by local South Asian visual artist Sandeep Johal.

Johal began dedicating her time to creating artwork in 2016 and has since expanded her portfolio to comprise multiple exhibits, murals, awards, and community events in British Columbia.

The warm-up jerseys feature a Canuck inspired stick-in-rink logo redesigned with the colours of Diwali, including the classic orca logo and a peacock as shoulder patches. The player name bars and numbers will also be decorated with Diwali colours and include Punjabi translations of the players’ names.

After being worn by players during warm-up, a limited number of autographed jerseys will be made available for auction on Vanbase.ca. The remaining jerseys, in addition to other Diwali-inspired merchandise collection, will be available for sale at the Abbotsford Canucks Team Store located within Abbotsford Centre as well as on Vanbase.ca. Partial proceeds from all jerseys will be donated to the South Asian Community Resource Office based in Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks earn split in Seattle

abbotsfordCanucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Just Posted

Cornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)
Therapy bunnies melting worries away for Abbotsford students

The Abbotsford Canucks have unveiled their Diwali themed warm-up jerseys they will wear on Saturday (Oct. 29). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks unveil Diwali jersey

The Abbotsford Canucks first-ever trip to Seattle to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds resulted in a split. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks earn split in Seattle

Violinist Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra present a fall concert on Oct. 29. (Diamonds Edge Photography photo)
Abbotsford Youth Orchestra and violinist Calvin Dyck present fall concert

Pop-up banner image