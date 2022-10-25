Kyle Rau, shown here with the Minnesota Wild, has signed a one-year contract with the Abbotsford Canucks. (NHL photo)

Abbotsford Canucks sign veteran forward Kyle Rau

Rau joins the Canucks after several seasons in the Wild organization

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Kyle Rau to a one-year contract.

The Canucks announced the signing of the 2011 third round draft pick of the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

Rau has played a total of 61 games over six seasons in the National Hockey League, suiting up for the Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild. His top offensive seasons was with Florida in 2016-17 when he collected three points in 24 games. He most recently played five games for the Wild in 2021-22.

He has also been a productive player at the American Hockey League player, scoring 257 points in 362 games over seven seasons. Rau has played with the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates, Springfield Thunderbirds and Iowa Wild in the AHL. His best offensive season was 2021-22, when he recorded 53 points in 55 games with Iowa. He also served as an assistant captain with the team in 2021-22.

Rau collected 53 points with Iowa in 2018-19 and 50 points in 2017-18. He recorded 43 points with the Wild in 2019-20. He is the current all-time scoring leader for Iowa with 199 points.

He played college hockey with the University of Minnesota Gophers and served as the team captain for two seasons. Following his time at the U of M, he was selected in round three, 91st overall by the Panthers in 2011.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks earn split in Seattle

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

