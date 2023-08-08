Abbotsford Canucks sign four players to AHL deals

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed four players to one-year American Hockey League contracts ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Forward Josh Passolt, defencemen Derek Daschke and Michael Joyaux, as well as goalie Jonathan Lemiuex were all announced as additions to the club on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

Passolt, 27, hails from Wisconsin and has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL. He’s collected 48 points in 75 games with the Cyclones. He also appeared in one game and scored one goal with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2022-23.

Passolt spent five seasons with the NCAA’s Western Michigan University and currently ranks tied for second all-time in school history with 166 games played.

Daschke, 25, is a Michigan product and made his professional debut last season with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. He collected seven points in 10 games with that club. He played NCAA hockey with both the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the Miami University of Ohio. He served as captain with MU in 2021-22 and led that team in assists (24) and points (28).

Joyaux, 26, is an Illinois product and debuted professionally last season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers. He scored 41 points in 72 games and was named to the ECHL’s all-rookie team. He added seven points in 16 playoff games for the Growlers.

Joyaux spent four seasons with the NCAA’s Western Michigan University and recorded 67 points in 120 collegiate contests. He was signed by the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2022 but did not end up playing for the team.

Lemiuex, 22, hails from Quebec and played last season with Concordia University of U Sports. He led the league’s goaltenders in goals-against average (1.98) and lead rookie goaltenders in wins (16).

He played junior in the QMJHL, suiting up for the Moncton Wildcats, Saint John Sea Dogs and Val-d’Or Foreurs. He earned QMJL second team all-star honours in 2020-21.

