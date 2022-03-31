Abbotsford Canucks sign forward Vincent Arseneau to two-year extension

Vincent Arseneau has signed a two-year contract extension with the Abbotsford Canucks.

The American Hockey League club made the announcement on Thursday (March 31) and it’s the first extension for any player under the Abbotsford Canucks.

The deal keeps the 30-year-old in Abbotsford until the end of the 2023-24 AHL season.

Arseneau has 11 points and 66 penalty minutes in 42 games with the Canucks this season. He ranks second on the team in penalty minutes and tied for fifth in power play goals with three.

He originally joined the Canucks organization after signing a professional try out agreement with the team’s former affiliate in Utica. He has played a total of 177 games in the AHL, collecting 39 points and 404 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time in Abbotsford, Arseneau played in the ECHL and played junior in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He won the 2012 Memorial Cup as part of the Shawinigan Cataractes.

“Vincent has played a substantial role in the culture we want as an organization here in Abbotsford.”, stated Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson. “He is a great example of a player who didn’t have the easy road, but found his way with resilience, courage and sacrifice. We have been fortunate to have him for parts of five seasons, and we are extremely excited to know he will be on the ice and in the community here in the Fraser Valley for two more years.”

