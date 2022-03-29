Abbotsford Canucks sign forward Matt Alfaro

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Matt Alfaro to a professional try out agreement.

The team made the announcement on Monday (March 28).

The 25-year-old Calgary product made his American Hockey League debut earlier this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Alfaro suited up for three games for the Penguins this season and collected one assist. He then signed with the Manitoba Moose and appeared in 20 games and produced five points.

Prior to his time in the AHL he played 81 games over two seasons with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers. He also spent three seasons with the University of Calgary Dinos, where he scored 68 points in 78 games. He played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Kootenay Ice and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was an assistant captain for two seasons with the Ice.

The Abbotsford Canucks host the Toronto Marlies tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) before welcoming the Laval Rocket to the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (April 2) and Sunday (April 3).

abbotsfordCanuckshockey