Abbotsford Canucks sign forward Matt Alfaro to one-year contract

Calgary product collected seven points in 13 games for Abbotsford in 2021-22

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Matt Alfaro to a one-year contract.

The American Hockey League team made the announcement on Wednesday (June 22).

“We are pleased to keep Matt in our group moving forward,” stated Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson. “Matt joined us at a pivotal point and played a role in our success during the second half of the season.”

The Canucks signed the 25-year-old Calgary product on March 28 and he recorded seven points in 13 games with Abbotsford.

Alfaro started off the season with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers and collected 20 points in 20 games while serving as an assistant captain with the West Virginia-based team. He went on to play three games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and 20 games with the Manitoba Moose before joining Abbotsford.

“Although it wasn’t for very long, I had a great experience with the Canucks at the end of last season,” stated Alfaro . “I am excited to be retuning in the fall, and to be able to have the opportunity to play a full season in front of the great hockey fans in Abbotsford.”

He also holds the unique distinction of being the first (and so far only) player to score a goal for the Abbotsford Canucks and against the Abbotsford Canucks.

Alfaro spent the majority of his junior career with the Western Hockey League’s Kootenay Ice and was an assistant captain with the Cranbrook-based team before ending off his WHL career with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He went on to play three seasons with the University of Calgary Dinos U Sports team before embarking on a professional career.

The signing now means there are nine forwards under contract for the Abbotsford Canucks for 2022-23.

The team’s home opener is scheduled for Oct. 28.

