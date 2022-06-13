Abbotsford Canucks sign Alex Kannok Leipert to one-year extension

Alex Kannok Leipert will be returning to the Abbotsford Canucks for the 2022-23 American Hockey League season.

The team made the announcement on Saturday, noting the defenceman has been inked to a one-year contract extension.

Kannok Leipert collected one goal, four assists and 32 penalty minutes in 41 games in his first professional hockey season. He also slotted in as a forward in some portions of last season.

Abbotsford originally signed him to a one-year AHL deal last August after he served as captain of the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants for two seasons. He recorded 83 points in 219 games over five seasons with the Langley-based team.

“We are excited to keep Alex in the organization,” stated Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson in a press release. “He is a player we want to keep building with and is a person who fits to the environment we are building here in Abbotsford.”

Kannok Leipert turns 22 on July 20 and will celebrate his birthday after attending the Vancouver Canucks development camp in July. The camps runs from July 10 to 15 at UBC.

“I’m excited to be coming back to Abbotsford,” stated Kannok Leipert in a press release. “The fans and the organization made my transition to pro very easy. My time in Abbotsford has been better than I ever could have imagined. I’m looking forward to getting back out west and continuing to develop as a player and a person.”

Kannok Leipert was originally a sixth round (161st overall) draft pick of the Washington Capitals in 2018. He grew up in Regina, but was born in Thailand and was the first-ever Thailand-born player to be drafted in the NHL. He also became the first Thailand-born player to play in the AHL when he made his debut with Abbotsford in October.

In other Canucks news, the Vancouver Canucks signed forward Nils Aman to a two-year entry-level contract earlier this month.

He may potentially spend some time in Abbotsford.

Aman, 22, accumulated 14 points and eight penalty minutes in 51 games with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season. In 110 career SHL games, all played with Leksands IF, Aman recorded 27 points and 18 penalty minutes while adding a point in four career playoff games.

“Nils is a smart hockey player who plays with speed and has a strong work ethic,” stated Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “He possesses a good two-way game, and we look forward to seeing his continued development on both sides of the ice with the Canucks organization.”

The Avesta, Sweden native has represented his country on the international stage on multiple occasions, totalling 11 points and six penalty minutes in 22 games. Most recently, he was selected to represent Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Aman was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round, 167th overall in the 2020 NHL draft.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms on an entry level contract with forward Nils Aman. DETAILS | https://t.co/LoZcmcRBRk pic.twitter.com/rd2ZTtEX33 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) June 7, 2022

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks