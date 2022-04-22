The Abbotsford Canucks inaugural season player awards fan voting is now open. (File photo)

Abbotsford Canucks season player awards now open to fan voting

Most Valuable Player, Fan Favourite, Unsung Hero, Rookie of the Year up for grabs

The Abbotsford Canucks first-ever team awards are set to be handed out at the team’s last home regular season game on Tuesday (April 26) and the club is asking fans to vote for their favourites online.

The four awards to be determined by fan voting include:

  • Most Valuable Player
  • Fan Favourite
  • Unsung Hero
  • Rookie of the Year

Fans can cast votes until Sunday (April 24) at 11:59 p.m. and all who vote will be entered to win one of four sticks signed by the award winners.

Tuesday will also see the team announce a winner of the Man of the Year award. That award will go to the player who best exemplifies leadership, commitment and what it means to be a Canuck in the community. The award winner will be chosen by a panel of Canucks Sports and Entertainment members.

To cast your vote, visit canucks.formstack.com/forms/fanfavourite.

The team looks to win its eighth consecutive game tonight (Friday) in California against the Stockton Heat. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

