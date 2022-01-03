Abbotsford Canucks scheduled for four-game set against Bakersfield

Wednesday’s game moved to Thursday, teams facing off four times in one week

The Abbotsford Canucks return to home ice for the first time since Dec. 5 later this week.

The Abbotsford Canucks are still scheduled to return to action later this week against the Bakersfield Condors, but the opening game of the four-game set has been moved from Wednesday (Jan. 5) to Thursday (Jan. 6).

The American Hockey League made the announcement earlier on Monday (Jan. 3) and it was also confirmed that all tickets that have been purchased are valid and all ticket holders are eligible to attend the game.

The Condors will also be in Abbotsford for games on Friday (Jan. 7), Sunday (Jan. 9) and Monday (Jan. 10). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. for all games, except for the Sunday game which has a 4 p.m. start.

The #AbbyCanucks game on Jan. 5 against the Bakersfield Condors has been moved to Jan. 6 at 7 pm at @AbbyCentre. All tickets that have been purchased are valid and all ticket holders are welcome to attend the game. MORE INFORMATION ➡️https://t.co/A5GD3koRS5 pic.twitter.com/kitLAA4ehj — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) January 3, 2022

The Friday and Sunday games are a rare case in recent weeks of a game occurring as originally planned. Both of those games were on the original schedule, which was released back on July 23, 2021. Teams playing each other more than twice in a week is extremely rare in the AHL, but does occur at times in the ECHL.

The Thursday and Monday games were initially scheduled for Nov. 19 and 21, but the flooding in Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley prevented those games from occurring.

The Abbotsford Canucks have not hosted a home game since Dec. 5. The team last played a game on Dec. 19, which resulted in a 3-1 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights. The games will be played in front of a 50 per cent capacity crowd at Abbotsford Centre.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks trip to Manitoba postponed

In other AHL news, the league’s board of governors announced on Saturday (Jan. 1) that the 2021-22 regular season calendar has been extended by six days. The regular season will now conclude on April 30.

“Nearly all of our 31 teams have seen their schedules impacted by COVID-related postponements,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. “Adding time to the end of the regular season will give our clubs more opportunities to reschedule these games.”

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are expected to finish before June 30.

RELATED: CHARTS: How popular are the Abbotsford Canucks?

abbotsfordCanuckshockey