Abbotsford Canucks punch ticket to Calder Cup playoffs

Abbotsford qualifies for postseason after win on Sunday, playoff positioning to be determined

The Abbotsford Canucks officially qualified for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs after Sunday’s (April 3) 3-1 win over the Laval Rocket, and now it’s just a matter of results this month to see if round one will feature any home dates at the Abbotsford Centre.

The American Hockey League’s postseason begins in early-May and after this weekend’s results the Canucks sit in fifth place in the Pacific Division.

“Our staff, players and community have faced a lot of adversity over the past year,” stated Ryan Johnson, Abbotsford Canucks General Manager. “Together we have navigated through it and earned the right to play elimination hockey. I am very proud of our group and appreciate how much our community has supported and encouraged us.”

The top seven teams in the division advance to the playoffs, with the top team receiving a first-round bye. The second place team plays seventh, third takes on sixth and fourth squares off with fifth. The first-round series will be best-of-three, with the higher seed hosting all three games (if necessary).

The Canucks would have to finish at least fourth in order for any first-round playoff games to occur at the AC. Abbotsford and the fourth place Bakersfield Condors both have 70 points, but the Condors have one game in hand. The Colorado Eagles sit in third place with 77 points.

Abbotsford and Bakersfield do meet twice this month, once in California on April 16 and once in Abbotsford on April 26. Those pair of games will be crucial in determining the final placement of the two teams. Another important pair of games occur this weekend, as the Condors and the Eagles play on Friday (April 8) and Saturday (April 9) in Colorado.

The Condors still have five home games remaining, while Abbotsford is down to just three.

Here are the respective clubs remaining schedule:

Abbotsford Canucks: vs. San Diego (April 8 and 9), at San Jose (April 15), at Bakersfield (April 16), at San Diego (April 20), at Stockton (April 22), vs. Bakersfield (April 26) and at Manitoba (April 28 and 30).

Bakersfield Condors: vs. San Jose (April 6), at Colorado (April 8 and 9), at San Jose (April 13), vs. Abbotsford (April 16), vs. San Jose (April 20), vs. Tucson (April 22), vs. Stockton (April 23), at Abbotsford (April 26) and vs. Stockton (April 30).

The Colorado Eagles have played two more games than Abbotsford and three more games than Bakersfield, but five of their last seven games are at home. The Eagles will also wrap up the season eight days before Abbotsford and Bakersfield.

Colorado Eagles: vs. Bakersfield (April 8 and 9), at Tucson (April 15 and 16) and vs. Ontario (April 20, 22 and 23).

The division semifinals and the division finals will both be best-of-five series, with the conference finals and Calder Cup Final both being best-of-seven.

For more information on the playoff race, visit theahl.com/22playoffprimer.

