Matt Alfaro and the Abbotsford Canucks host the Ontario Reign in AHLTV’s free game of the week on Friday (April 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Matt Alfaro and the Abbotsford Canucks host the Ontario Reign in AHLTV’s free game of the week on Friday (April 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks’ next game available for free on AHLTV

AHL’s streaming service showcasing Canucks vs. Ontario Reign for free on Friday

Tomorrow’s (April 7) game featuring the Abbotsford Canucks hosting the Ontario Reign has been chosen as the free AHLTV streaming game of the week.

The Canucks host the Reign at 7 p.m. and anyone who is registered as a user on watchtheahl.com, as a paid or non-paid member, can watch for free.

It’s a big game for the Canucks, as they can clinch home ice in round one of the playoffs with a win. Abbotsford and Ontario also meet on Saturday (April 8). The Canucks then finish off the regular season with home games against the Calgary Wranglers on April 12, 14 and 15.

The streaming service typically selects one game a week to offer for fans for free. Abbotsford’s games on Oct. 14 and 15 were also offered for free.

Calder Cup playoffs packages are now available for $29.99 and allow fans the ability to watch every game in the postseason.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks close to clinching home ice in round one of playoffs

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Simon Fraser University ceases its football program
Next story
Abbotsford’s Taylor Claggett named new head coach of CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team

Just Posted

A free income-tax preparation program is offered in Abbotsford for people with low incomes.
Free income-tax service offered in Abbotsford for people with low incomes

BC Ferries cancelled numerous midday sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Easter Sunday, amid adverse weather. (Black Press Media file photo)
Poor weather causes numerous ferry cancellations between mainland, Vancouver Island

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

It is believed this vehicle that caught fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8, 2023 may have been stolen, said a fire official. (Brad Jensen/ Facebook)
Vehicle that caught fire at Chilliwack gas station in middle of night may have been stolen