Abbotsford Canucks move to wearing green at home

AHL team will switch from white to green starting on Feb. 7 as per AHL rule

Home games for the Abbotsford Canucks will turn from white to green starting on Feb. 7.

Like every other American Hockey League team, the Canucks will make the switch from light to dark colours for the remainder of the regular season.

The move is a result of a 2016 rule implemented by the AHL which states – Teams will wear light jerseys at home until the Christmas break, and dark jerseys at home after the Christmas break.

The idea is to change up the look during the season and give fans the opportunity to see both jersey styles in action.

The Canucks will wear the green jerseys for the season’s last 16 games starting on Feb. 7.

The team returns to action for home games on Thursday (Feb. 3) and Friday (Feb. 4) against the Stockton Heat.

