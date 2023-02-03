Alex Kannok Leipert and the Abbotsford Canucks picked up a 3-2 win on Friday (Feb. 3). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks leapfrog into third place after 3-2 win over San Jose

All-star defenceman Christian Wolanin records three points to lead Abbotsford to victory

With the American Hockey League all-star game on Monday (Feb. 6), Abbotsford Canucks all-star Christian Wolanin proved why he earned an invite on Friday (Feb. 3) night.

Wolanin was in on all three Canucks goals in a comeback 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda in California.

The defenceman tied the game up at 9:18 of the first period after joining the offensive rush and being set up nicely by Nils Höglander.

He then earned a secondary assist on the Canucks 2-2 tying goal at 5:15 of the third, dishing the puck to Noah Juulsen who then lasered a perfect pass to Nils Aman who scored a beautiful breakaway goal. Wolanin then directed a hard shot to the San Jose net on the power play that was tipped by Höglander at 14:24.

That goal stood as the winner and the Canucks picked up the win. The three points have reached Wolanin to 50 points on the season. He leads the Canucks and all American Hockey League defenceman in scoring and sits tied for fourth in overall league scoring.

The Barracuda got goals from Andrew Agozzino and Adam Raska. Jake Kupsky started the game in goal for the Canucks, but a collision with Vasily Podkolzin in the second period forced him to leave the game early. Arturs Silovs came on in relief and stopped all six shots he faced to pick up the win.

The game marked the Canucks debut for forward Aatu Räty, who played on a line with Phil Di Giuseppe and Kyle Rau. Räty, who was involved in the Bo Horvat trade earlier this week, recorded on shot on goal and was a -1. He was effective in the face-off circle and also spent some time on the penalty kill.

Abbotsford was outshot in the game, with San Jose holding a 31-25 edge. Tristen Nielsen led all Canucks with three shots on goal.

The win momentarily bumps the Canucks up into third place in the Pacific Division. The team now sports a record of 25-15-2-2.

Abbotsford and San Jose meet again tomorrow (Saturday) at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks smash San Diego Gulls 6-1

