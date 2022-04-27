Sheldon Dries was named the Abbotsford Canucks first-ever most valuable player. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks hand out inaugural team awards

Sheldon Dries, Jack Rathbone, Chase Wouters and Noah Juulsen all named winners

The votes are in for the inaugural edition of the Abbotsford Canucks season player awards.

Fans got the chance to vote on the team’s 2021-22 most valuable player, fan favourite, unsung hero and rookie of the year, with voting closing on April 24.

Forward Sheldon Dries took home the most valuable player and despite being called up to Vancouver for the latter part of the season he still leads the club in goals with 35. Dries has also collected an American Hockey League-leading 18 power play goals. He sits second on the team in scoring with 62 points in 53 games and he’s also been a solid contributor with Vancouver, collecting three points in nine games this season.

Defenceman Jack Rathbone also proved his popularity with the fans, earning both the fan favourite and rookie of the year awards. Rathbone has been outstanding in Abbotsford, and has recorded 40 points in 37 games. He’s been an important part of the Abbotsford power play, which has been ranked in the top five for most of the season. His 1.08 points per game is seventh amongst all rookies and his 30 assists is ranked third on the Canucks.

Rookie Chase Wouters earned the unsung hero award and the former Saskatoon Blades captain has developed into a solid player over his first professional season. Signed as an undrafted prospect, Wouters has become a strong two-way player and has transformed into one of Abbotsford’s best penalty killers. He’s second on the Canucks at +19 and has collected 18 points in 58 games.

Abbotsford’s Noah Juulsen won the only award not voted on by the fans – the man of the year. It’s awarded to someone who is a great player on the ice, and a greater man off of it. The defenceman helped out the community deal with the disastrous flooding that occurred in November and has also had a great year on the ice with 16 points in 48 games. He’s also played eight games in Vancouver and recorded two points. Juulsen will also be the Abbotsford nominee in the “Yanick Dupre Memorial” Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year.



