Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach joins Toronto Maple Leafs

The Abbotsford Canucks are now down a goaltending coach after it was announced today (July 5) that Curtis Sanford has accepted an offer to step into that role with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sanford spent five season in a goaltending consultant role with the Canucks affiliate when it was located in Utica from 2017 to 2021 and last season he was given the goaltending coach title in Abbotsford.

The 42-year-old worked with goalies Michael DiPietro, Spencer Martin and Arturs Silovs last year and played a big part in identifying and developing Martin, who is now the back-up goalie in Vancouver.

Sanford played 144 games over six seasons in the NHL and made stops in Vancouver, St. Louis and Columbus. He also played 253 games over 11 seasons in the AHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Manitoba Moose, Peoria Rivermen, Worcester IceCats and Rochester Americans. Sanford also played professionally in the KHL and ECHL.

The news of his hiring occurred at the same time that the Leafs promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager roles.

