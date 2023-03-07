Abbotsford Canucks edged 4-3 by Manitoba Moose

Canucks blow early 2-0 lead and have now lost three straight

The Abbotsford Canucks crash the Manitoba Moose net during AHL action at the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday (March 7). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Canucks recent stumbles continued with a 4-3 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday (March 7).

The Canucks have now lost three straight and have also lost their lost three games inside the Abbotsford Centre.

It was a perfect start for Abbotsford, as defenceman Quinn Schmiemann scored just 81 seconds into the game. Forwards Aatu Räty and Marc Gatcomb drew the helpers.

Schmiemann puts Canucks up 1-0 early. Raty and Gatcomb draw the assists pic.twitter.com/LS0O9ZmiUZ — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 8, 2023

Vincent Arseneau then wired a shot past Manitoba goalie Arvid Holm at 4:40 give the Canucks an early 2-0 lead.

Arseneau with his sixth, 2-0 Abbotsford early pic.twitter.com/fZfw9XgL5t — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 8, 2023

But that lead was short lived, as Manitoba got goals from Jeff Malott (18:23) and Daniel Torgersson (19:03) late in the first to even the game at two after 20 minutes. Abbotsford dominated the early portion of the first, but Manitoba took over late and outshot the Canucks 11-6.

Arseneau with an own goal, Manitoba has looked much better later in this period pic.twitter.com/FiertAKkA9 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 8, 2023

Manitoba controlled most of the second, with Canucks goalie Spencer Martin making several big saves to keep the game tied. He couldn’t stop Moose forward Alex Limoges at 19:45 of the period and the Moose led 3-2 after two. Mantioba again had the shots on goal edge at 12-8.

Schmiemann coughs up the puck and Manitoba capitalizes pic.twitter.com/i61sCFkdS9 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 8, 2023

Abbotsford came out flying early in the third and Justin Dowling then set up Kyle Rau perfectly at 6:07 to again knot the game up. However, that momentum was quickly stalled when Malott scored again just 1:42 later. The game devolved into a penalty parade late in the third, with Arsneau taking a slashing penalty and then receiving a 10-minute unsportsmanlike misconduct penalty.

Dowling sets up Rau off the rush, tie game pic.twitter.com/FCbhI2daCo — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 8, 2023

The teams were a combined zero for seven on the power play, with many of the man advantages ending early due to additional penalties being called.

Räty, Dowling and newcomer Zach Giuttari led the way with three shots on goal apiece. Defenceman Jett Woo ended up as a +3, while forward Tristen Nielsen was a -3 on the game. Abbotsford was outshot 32-23 in the game and Martin made 28 saves in the loss.

Moose take this one pic.twitter.com/wcMaL585cC — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) March 8, 2023

The Canucks are coming off a pair of losses in Nevada agains the Henderson Silver Knights. The club lost 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday (March 4) and fell 5-2 to the Knights on Friday (March 3).

Abbotsford remains in third place in the Pacific Division and now have a record of 31-21-2-3

The Canucks and Moose meet again tomorrow (March 8) at 7 p.m.

Abbotsford’s home stand continues on Saturday (March 11) and Sunday (March 12) with games against the Colorado Eagles. Saturday’s game is a 7 p.m. face-off, while Sunday goes at 4 p.m.

