Abbotsford Canucks edge Henderson Silver Knights 2-1

A strong defensive performance and excellent goaltending from Arturs Silovs led to a 2-1 win for the Abbotsford Canucks over the Henderson Silver Knights at the Abbotsford Centre on Thursday (Nov. 10).

Silovs stopped 30 shots and the only goal he allowed was a breakaway chance by Jonas Rondbjerg in the second period.

That goal put the Silver Knights up 1-0 at 5:02, but it was Canucks defenceman Brady Keeper who tied the game up at 13:36 with a shot from the point.

John Stevens scored the lone goal of the third period and the eventual game winner at 10:16 to earn the win for Abbotsford.

Power play opportunities were few and far between in the game, as Abbotsford had only one and Henderson had three. The Silver Knights outshot the Canucks 31-30 in the game. Stevens led all players with six shots on goal.

Keeper’s goal was an important one and marked just the fourth goal by an Abbotsford Canucks defenceman this season. The duo of Keeper and Christian Wolanin had a great game and finished at +2.

The 30 saves by Silovs were the most he’s had this season and his record improved to 3-2-1.

The win bumped the Canucks record to 5-3-0-1 on the season and they rank fifth in the Pacific Division. Henderson falls to 2-10 and they are in 10th place in the Pacific.

The two teams meet again on Saturday (Nov. 12) for the second annual “Country Night”. The game features live music performances, $5 Budweiser beers and player autographs following the game.

For more information, visit abbotsford.canucks.com.

