Abbotsford’s John Stevens chases down a Reign player during AHL action on Monday (Jan. 17). (Ontario Reign photo)

Abbotsford Canucks down Ontario Reign 2-1 in shootout

Canucks go 2-1 on California trip, return home for games on Saturday and Sunday

The Abbotsford Canucks escaped Ontario with two points after a big matinee shootout win in California on Monday (Jan. 17).

Abbotsford goalie Arturs Silovs came up big in the first period, overtime and shootout to earn the win and turn the Canucks final stop on their four-day California trip into a 2-1 shootout win over the Reign.

Both goalies shut the door down for the first period, but it was Ontario’s Jordan Spence who scored at 1:33 of the second. That goal held up until Sheldon Dries scored his team-leading 14th at 7:24 of the third.

Nothing was settled for the remainder of the third, and the Canucks had a to fight of a Reign power play in overtime to send the game to a shootout. Silovs stood tall, keeping the puck out of the net for all three attempts and Abbotsford’s Phil Di Giuseppe’s goal proved to be enough to give Abbotsford the win.

Defenceman Jack Rathbone continued his strong play on the road trip and collected seven shots. Both Dries and Di Giuseppe had six apiece. Silovs made 20 saves to record his first win since Oct. 24.

Abbotsford’s record moves to 12-12-3-1 and they improve to sixth in the Pacific Division.

The Canucks next host the San Diego Gulls for games on Saturday (Jan. 22) and Sunday (Jan. 23). Saturday’s game is set for 7 p.m., while Sunday gets going at 4 p.m.

