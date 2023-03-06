Abbotsford basketball teams receive seeding for boys tournament

The MEI Eagles, W.J. Mouat Hawks and Abbotsford Panthers are in contention for a provincial title starting on Wednesday (March 8).

The boys basketball provincial championships draws have been released and a pair of Abbotsford schools are seeded seventh in their respective tournaments.

The MEI Eagles and Abbotsford Panthers were both slotted seventh in the 3A and 4A tournaments respectively. The games begin on Wednesday (March 8) at the Langley Events Centre.

Draw has been released and we're set to start Wednesday at 8:30am in the Arena Bowl! See you then 👏 pic.twitter.com/fpjs95GdxK — BC 4A Boys Basketball (@BC4ABoysBBall) March 6, 2023

The W.J. Mouat Hawks have also qualified for the 4A tournament and have been slotted in the 11th seed.

The Eagles open against Richmond’s Steveston-London Sharks (ranked 10th) on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while the Panthers also kick off the tournament against the Port Moody’s Heritage Woods Kodiaks (ranked 10th) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MEI will be playing on the centre court floor, while the Panthers play on the arena bowl.

Mouat opens against the Fleetwood Park Dragons (ranked seventh) on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the arena bowl.

MEI finished in first place in the regular season for the Eastern Valley Athletic Association’s 3A with a record of 9-1 and then captured the EVAA banner with a 71-66 win over the Brookwood Bobcats on Feb. 26.

Abbotsford finished second in the regular season for the EVAA’s 4A with a record of 8-3, with Mouat finishing first at 10-1. The Panthers went on to win the EVAA banner with an 88-58 win over the Hawks on Feb. 26.

The 3A and 4A title games occur on Saturday (March 11) at the LEC.

RELATED: Abbotsford Panthers win 3A provincial basketball title

abbotsfordbasketballBreaking News