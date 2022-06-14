Abbotsford athletes take home medals at track and field provincials

MEI athletes show off the banner they earned at the recent BC Track and Field Provincials event. (Facebook)

Abbotsford’s MEI Eagles took home the school’s first-ever provincial banner in track and field after an excellent showing at the BC High School Track and Field Championships, which took place in Langley over the weekend.

The Eagles took home the AA provincial banner for achieving the most combined points of any school in the tier.

Junior athlete Mark Molina won the school’s lone gold medal, earning top spot in the 800 metres run. Molina blazed through the course in 1:57.48, beating out the second place competitor by over one second.

Senior girls athlete Marijke Meindertsma also had a strong showing, scoring silver in the shot put (four kilograms) and bronze in the hammer throw (four kg). Senior boys athlete Matthew McKay earned a pair of bronze medals, placing third in both the triple jump and the long jump.

Also winning medals were: Adrianna Buitelaar (bronze, Grade 8 girls 800m) and the Grade 8 girls 4X100m relay team (consisting of Buitelaar, Grace Bensler, Gurpartap Sandhu and Vida Blue Rosse).

Abbotsford Christian School Knights athletes also had a great showing, with the girls earning the second most points of any girls team at the event.

Junior athlete Keshi Olson leapt the highest of anyone in her age group at 1.60m, winning gold in the high jump. Olson also snagged silver in the junior girls heptathlon. Grade 8 athlete Mason Vangarderen, won gold in the javelin throw with a throw of 38.37m. ACS also won the Grade 8 girls javelin throw, with Alana Car taking first place with a toss of 24.37m

Both the Knights senior girls 4X100m and the junior girls 4X400m relay team earned provincial silvers. Grade 8 girls athlete Jade Brandsma collected a bronze medal for finishing third in the triple jump.

Other Abbotsford athletes taking home medals included: Yale’s Theo Manuel (silver, senior boys javelin throw), W.J. Mouat’s Sam May (silver, junior boys 1500m steeplechase), Abbotsford Traditional’s Gurshaan Gill (bronze, senior boys pole vault), Robert Bateman’s Sanaa Musonge (bronze, junior girls 100m dash) and St. John Brebeuf’s Say Nay (bronze, Grade 8 boys 100m hurdles).

For full results from the event, visit live.athletic.net/meets/17140.

