Abbotsford athletes selected for BC Summer Games

A number of Abbotsford athletes head to Prince George next month for the 2022 BC Summer Games.

The BC Summer Games return from July 21 to 24 in Prince George and there a number of Abbotsford athletes making the trip up north.

The event marks the first BC Games event since the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John and the first summer event since the 2018 event in Cowichan.

Abbotsford athletes, who will be representing the Fraser Valley region, heading to the Games include:

3X3 girls basketball: Aliyah Bos, Tanayah Bos and Kylia Schellenberg

Aliyah Bos, Tanayah Bos and Kylia Schellenberg Athletics: Aidan Ansell, Evan Booth, Mackenzie Broersma, Adrianna Buitelaar, Alana Carr, Charlie Franson, Noah Louwerse, Samuel May, Arata Nakanishi, Ava Reynolds and Luke Wright

Aidan Ansell, Evan Booth, Mackenzie Broersma, Adrianna Buitelaar, Alana Carr, Charlie Franson, Noah Louwerse, Samuel May, Arata Nakanishi, Ava Reynolds and Luke Wright Baseball: Dylan De Meyer, Ben Schotts, Kasson Siguenza and Ryder Silverton

Dylan De Meyer, Ben Schotts, Kasson Siguenza and Ryder Silverton Basketball boys: Tristan Andrews, Mercer Thiessen and Kaden Vandervelden

Tristan Andrews, Mercer Thiessen and Kaden Vandervelden Basketball girls: Syra Dhaliwal and Julianna Reimer

Syra Dhaliwal and Julianna Reimer Canoe/Kayak: Roxie Bodnar

Roxie Bodnar Equestrian: Jacob Sovio

Jacob Sovio Golf: Zackary Bos

Zackary Bos Rowing: Niaya Dironm and Kenna Johnson

Niaya Dironm and Kenna Johnson Rugby girls: Katie Bay, Trinity Bodenchuk, Lanae Davenport, Alexis Dobson, Lana Dueck, Sherlyn Galeas Fernandez, Sophia Germaine, Hannah Kennedy, Macie Kitt and Deja Peary

Katie Bay, Trinity Bodenchuk, Lanae Davenport, Alexis Dobson, Lana Dueck, Sherlyn Galeas Fernandez, Sophia Germaine, Hannah Kennedy, Macie Kitt and Deja Peary Sailing: Elianna Sutcliffe

Elianna Sutcliffe Soccer boys: Gurshan Cheema, Jason Condie, Emmanuel Jael, Joelen Sangha, Evan Thomas and Markus Wijnsma

Gurshan Cheema, Jason Condie, Emmanuel Jael, Joelen Sangha, Evan Thomas and Markus Wijnsma Soccer girls: Brooklyn Cole, Dakota Dietz, Brennaugh Harman, Vida Blue Rosse and Ella Wilson

Brooklyn Cole, Dakota Dietz, Brennaugh Harman, Vida Blue Rosse and Ella Wilson Softball: Sienna Voogt

Sienna Voogt Swimming Special Olympics: Adam Friesen and Brandon Mouangsouvanh

Adam Friesen and Brandon Mouangsouvanh Triathlon: Zoe Unger

Zoe Unger Volleyball boys: Caden Thiessen

Caden Thiessen Volleyball girls: Zoe Grandia, Asha Naslund and Evangeline Olson

Zoe Grandia, Asha Naslund and Evangeline Olson Wrestling: Kentario Dennis, Omrao Dhadda, Karen Grewal, Michealjeet Grewal, Mantaj Grewal, Jovanpreet Johal, Gurshar Johal, Inder Lidder, Parm Lidder, Chanpreet Nijjar Manraj Randhawa, Aikham Sahota, Gurjot Sahota, Gursewak Sangha and Vismaad Sarai.

RELATED: HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Several Abbotsford residents will also head to the games as coaches, officials or supervisors. Those people include: Bea Schellenberg (3X3 girls basketball adult supervisor), Kathy Andrews (Athletics head coach), Dawn Driver (Athletics official), Parmvir Waring (Athletics assistant coach), Jason Hotell (Baseball assistant coach), Seth Wall (Baseball official), Val McKay (Equestrian assistant coach), Jesse Worley (Field Lacrosse assistant coach), Kathy Steyck (Golf head coach), Wade Peary (Rugby girls head coach), Kira Peary (Rugby girls adult supervisor), Nimrat Braich (Soccer girls assistant coach), Daniel Davidson (Soccer girls head coach), Eric Valihrach (Swimming Special Olympics assistant coach), Ronan Byrne (Triathlon assistant coach), Alyssa Lane (Volleyball boys official), Robin Lane (Volleyball boys official), Greg Dochuk (Volleyball girls assistant coach), Braden Conrod (Wrestling official), Cali Espinosa (Wrestling official), Jim Mitchell (Wrestling official), Gurveer Talhan (Wrestling head coach) and Rajveer Talhan (Wrestling official).

There are a total of 2,303 athletes from 170 communities across the province scheduled to compete in 18 different sports at the event. The athletes are an average age of 14 and for many this will be their first experience at a multi-sport Games.

These athletes will be supported by 451 certified coaches and 161 officials.

For more information on the event, visit bcgames.org.

abbotsfordBC GamesBC Summer Games