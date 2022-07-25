Abbotsford athletes score medals at 2022 BC Summer Games

The Fraser Valley girls rugby team, led by Abbotsford talents, dominated at the Prince George 2022 BC Summer Games. (James Doyle photo)

Abbotsford athletes helped the Fraser Valley team place third at the Prince George 2022 BC Summer Games, which ran from Thursday (July 21) to Sunday (July 24) in the northern city.

Team sports saw locals hit gold, with five teams containing Abbotsford competitors taking home gold.

Girls five-on five basketball, girls rugby, boys soccer, girls softball and girls three-on-three basketball all earned the top prize.

The Fraser Valley girls rugby team had an impressive nine Abbotsford talents on the team. Locals helping the team win gold included: Katie Bay, Trinity Bodenchuk, Lanae Davenport, Alexis Dobson, Lana Dueck, Sherlyn Galeas Fernandez, Sophia Germaine, Macie Kitt and Deja Peary.

The girls went undefeated at the event and outscored the opposition 199-5 over six games. Every athlete on the team scored at least one try.

The Fraser Valley boys soccer team saw six Abbotsford players help that club defeat the Vancouver-Coastal squad in the final. Abbotsford players on the team consisted of: Gurshan Cheema, Jason Condie, Emmanuel Jael, Joelen Sangha, Evan Thomas and Markus Wijnsma.

Abbotsford talents also helped the Fraser Valley girls three-on-three basketball team go undefeated en route to the gold. Local players on the team were: KyLia Schellenberg, Aliyah Bos and Tanayah Bos. They defeated Vancouver-Coastal in the final to capture gold.

The Fraser Valley five-on-five girls basketball team also took home gold with a win over the Fraser River team in the final. Abbotsford’s Syra Dhaliwal and Julianna Reimer were part of that championship team.

Abbotsford’s Sienna Voogt was the lone local on the gold medal winning Fraser Valley girls softball team. She and her teammates took down Fraser River in the final.

Local athletes also took home gold medals in individual sports, with one of the highlights being Noah Louwerse who took home a gold in the boys 800 metres and the boys 4X400m relay. Abbotsford’s Luke Wight was also a member of the gold medal relay team.

Special olympics swimmer Adam Friesen excelled in the pool and captured one gold and four silvers. He won gold in the 50m backstroke and scored silvers in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.

Samuel May also had an excellent performance, winning gold in the boys 1500m steeplechase and also earning silver in the 1200m. Zoe Unger collected a handful of medals including a gold in the girls aquathlon and silvers in the sprint triathlon, the duathlon and the F1 triathlon. Unger added a bronze in the mixed super sprint relay. Arata Nakanishi also grabbed gold in the 1500m boys race walk.

Abbotsford’s Adrianna Buitelaar had a strong showing, with silvers in the girls 800m and 4X400m relay. She also earned bronze in the 1200m. Other individual athletes winning silver included: Charlie Franson (boys javelin), Alana Car (girls javelin) and Aidan Ansell (boys hammer throw).

The Fraser Valley wrestling team earned silver in the team dual event, with a large number of Abbotsford athletes on the squad. Those earning silver with the team included: Vismaad Sarai, Aikam Sahota, Gurshar Johal, Jovanpreet Johal, Jodhan Deol, Karan Grewal, Gursewak Sangha, Parm Lidder, Kentaro Dennis, Omaro Dhadda, Harsimran Gill, Michaeljeet Grewal, Manraj Randhawa, Chanpreet Nijjar, Mantaj Grewal and Inder Lidder.

Abbotsford’s Roxie Bodnar excelled in the water, taking home a silver in the girls K2 500m canoe/kayak event.

The Fraser Valley girls volleyball team scored bronze, with locals Zoe Grandia and Asha Naslund helping that team place on the podium. Abbotsford’s Zackary Bos also helped the Fraser Valley mixed golf team earn bronze. Track and field action saw Evan Booth take home bronze in the boys pole vault.

Fraser Valley collected a total of 34 golds, 30 silvers and 41 bronzes (105) and finished behind Vancouver-Coastal (111) and the winning region Vancouver Island-Central Coast (133).

For more on the event, visit bcgames.org.

