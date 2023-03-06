Abbotsford athletes earn medals at Canada Winter Games

Locals take home medals in gymnastics and judo at Prince Edward Island-based event

Twisters Gymnastics Club athletes receive the silver medals they earned in the team competition at the recent Canada Winter Games. (Submitted)

Abbotsford athletes are taking home medals after successful showings as part of Team BC at the recent Canada Winter Games.

The 2023 CWG ran from Feb. 18 to March 5 in Prince Edward Island.

Locals took home medals in gymnastics and judo, with several members of the Abbotsford-based Twisters Gymnastics Club excelling.

GYMNASTICS – ARTISTIC / GYMNASTIQUE ARTISTIQUE 🤸 Parallel Bars / Barres parallèles (M/H) 🥇Ethan Ikeda of @GoTeamBC

🥈Trent Milligan of @GoTeamOntario

🥉Matteo Bardana of @GoTeamOntario Congratulations from #2023CanadaGames / Félicitations | @gymcan1 — 2023 Jeux du Canada Games (@2023CanadaGames) February 24, 2023

Twisters athlete Ethan Ikeda, who hails from Mission, had an outstanding performance at the Games and collected one gold and one bronze individually. Ikeda won gold in the parallel bars and earned bronze in the pommel horse.

Ikeda was also part of the silver medal winning team for men’s artistic gymnastics. Other Twisters athletes on the silver medal winning team included: Connor Fielding and Joshua Martini-Carroll.

It was also a good showing for judo competitors Zach Harris and Nathan Thiel, as they both earned pair of bronze medals.

Harris placed third in the 73 kilograms male division, while Thiel did the same in the 55 kg division. Harris and Thiel also won bronze with Team BC in the judo team competition.

Team BC finished third overall at the event with 103 medals (46 gold, 26 silver and 31 bronze). BC trailed Ontario (108) and Quebec, who finished first with 151.

For more information, visit 2023canadagames.ca.

