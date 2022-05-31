Paddlers compete in the six-man canoe races during the Cultus Lake Water Sports War Canoe Races on June 2, 2012. This year’s event is set for June 4 and 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

64th annual war canoe races return to Cultus Lake

Hosted by Cultus Lake Water Sports committee, races run June 4 and 5

An Indigenous canoe racing event that’s been around for more than 60 years will return to Cultus Lake this weekend.

The 64th annual War Canoe Races hosted by the Cultus Lake Water Sports committee is set for June 4 and 5 at Main Beach.

The races begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 starting with kids racing in singles, doubles and six-man.

After the kids races, it’s the adult races where there will be singles, doubles, mixed doubles, six-man, 11-man, masters and memorial races. There’s also the junior buckskins (age 13 and under, buckskins (16 and under) and senior buckskins (19 and under).

The adult and buckskin races races go all day Saturday June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

There will also be arts and crafts, food vendors, bannock and more.

The Cultus Lake Water Sports 64th annual War Canoe Races is June 4 and 5 at Main Beach in Cultus Lake. For more, go to facebook.com/CultusLakeWarCanoe.

Pay parking will be in effect.

