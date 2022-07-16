61 B.C. athletes to represent Team Canada at 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham

2022 Commonwealth games have B.C. born athletes gearing up for competition

Team Canada makes their entrance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast for the opening ceremony (DetailsGroup photo).

B.C. athletes are heading to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month as they represent Team Canada 2022.

The Games, which first started in 1930, are expecting 54 countries and 18 territories to compete.

Almost 400 of Canada’s best athletes and coaches will be attending. Commonwealth athletes won 80 per cent of Canada’s medals at the 2020 Olympic Games, a news release said.

The competition happens July 28 through Aug 8.

B.C. athletes competing include:

David Johnson, 100m (T12), Victoria

Tristan Smyth 1500m/marathon (T54), Maple Ridge

Evan Dunfee, 10km Race Walk, Richmond

Jerome Blake, 4x100m Relay, Kelowna

Elizabeth Gleadle, Javelin, Vancouver

Christabel Nettey, Long Jump, Surrey

Lindsey Butterworth 800m, North Vancouver

John Gay 3000m Steeplechase, Kelowna

Nicole Bunyan, Squash, Victoria

Emma Skaug, Paratriathlon, Victoria

Magge Coles-Lyster, Women’s track endurance and Road Race, Maple Ridge

Riley Pickrell, Men’s Track Endurance and Road Race, Victoria

Kristen Tsai, Women’s Doubles Badminton, Vancouver

Leanne Chinery, Triples, Fours, Lawn Bowling, Victoria

Hammer Throw:

Adam Keenan, Victoria

Camryn Rogers, Richmond

Kaila Butler, Port Coquitlam

Ethan Katzberg, Nanaimo

Rowan Hamilton, Chilliwack

Rugby:

Nakisa Levale, Women’s Seven Rugby, Abbotsford

Anton Ngongo, Men’s Seven Rugby, Victoria

Jake Thiel, Men’s Seven Rugby, Abbotsford

Nick Allen, Men’s Seven Rugby, North Vancouver

Phil Berna, Men’s Seven Rugby, Vancouver

Lachlan Kratz, Men’s Seven Rugby, Victoria

Ciaran Breen, Men’s Seven Rugby, Victoria

Swimming and Diving:

Jeremy Bagshaw, 200metre freestyle and 4×200 freestyle relay Victoria

James Dergousoff, 50 and 100m, Christina Lake

Danielle Kisser, Paralympic Swimming, Delta.

Nicholas Bennet, Paralympic Swimming, Parksville

Renée Batalla 10m Diver, Victoria

Bryden Hattie 1m, 3m, 3m synchro Diver, Victoria

Weightlifting:

Ana Godinez Gonzalez, WW 62kg, Coquitlam

Justina Di Stasio, WW 76Kg, Burnaby

Darthe Capellan, FS 65 57kg, Coquitlam

Nishan Randhawa, FS 97kg, Abbotsford

Amar Dhesi, FS 125kg, Surrey

Mens Field Hockey:

Gavin Bains, FWD, Surrey

Fin Boothroyd, FWD, West Vancouver

Tristan Burgoyne, GK, Vancouver

Taylor Curran, DEF, Vancouver

Roopkanwar Dhillon, DEF, Surrey

Brendan Guraliuk, FWD, Tsawwassen

Manveer Jhamat, DEF, Abbotsford

Ethan McTavish, GK, North Vancouver

Balraj Panesar (C), DEF, Surrey

Matthew Sarmento, FWD, Vancouver

Oliver Scholfield, MID, Vancouver

Harbir Sidhu, MID, Victoria

Gurpreet Singh, FWD, Victoria

John Smythe (C), DEF, Vancouver

Womens Field Hockey:

Lexi, De Armond, DEF, Victoria

Grace Delmotte, FWD, North Vancouver

Sara Goodman, DEF, Duncan

Hannah Haughn, FWD, North Vancouver

Karli Johansen, DEF, North Vancouver

Chloe Walton, FWD, North Vancouver

Anna Mollenhaur, MID, Victoria

Audrey Sawers, MID, North Vancouver

Maddie Secco, FWD, Victoria

Natalie Sourisseau, MID, Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Commonwealth Games