Wrestlers show off some of the medals they earned last May at the 2022 MPWC. This year’s edition of the event occur on Jan. 29. (Submitted)

16th Miri Piri Wrestling Championship event set for Abbotsford later this month

Hundreds of local young wrestlers expected to compete at W.J. Mouat Secondary on Jan. 29

The Miri Piri Wrestling Championship is back later this month and the Abbotsford-based event returns to its traditional January time period for the first time since 2020.

The 16th edition of the competition will occur on Sunday, Jan. 29 at W.J. Mouat Secondary.

The MPWC did not occur in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ran in May in 2022. The 2022 edition of the event saw a total of 225 young athletes from B.C. and Alberta participate.

The event is sanctioned by the BC Wrestling Association and the BC Wrestling Officials Association. It will feature boy and girl athletes from Grades 1 to 12 from all across the province.

The top three finishers in each gender and weight class will receive awards. The event gets underway at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact tournament director Chanmit Phulka at chanmitphulka@gmail.com. The registration fees for Grades 6 to 12 are due by Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.

For more details on how to register, visit 2mev.com/#!/events/16th-miri-piri-wrestling-championship.

