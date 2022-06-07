12 Hours of Glenridge returns to Abbotsford on Saturday

Mountain bike riders are invading Abbotsford on Saturday for the 12 Hours of Glenridge event. (Submitted)

For the first time since 2019, the Fraser Valley’s lone 12-hour mountain bike race is finally returning to the trails.

The 12 Hours of Glenridge event runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday (June 11) at the Glenridge Acres in northwest Abbotsford.

Racers can take on the challenge solo or in two, four or five-plus person teams. New for this year is registration for those who want to be placed on a team. Riders enter information about their skill level and are slotted appropriately.

The team event is won by whichever group completes the most laps in the 12 hour race. Typical lap times are between 20 to 30 minutes and live timing is available so teams can adjust their strategy as the day goes on.

Organizer Mike Rauch said his event is more of a celebration than just a basic event.

“The 12 Hours of Glenridge is more like a bike festival than a bike race,” he stated in a press release. “In a team of four, you are only on course for a total of three hours. The rest of the day is spent spectating and socializing.”

RELATED: Provincial Mountain Bike Championships returning to Abbotsford later this month

Rauch explained that the team aspect can make for interesting scenarios.

“It’s a relay race to see which team completes the most laps in 12 hours. With lap times under 30 minutes, team strategies differ,” he said. “Some teams do multiple laps for each rider, allowing for longer breaks, while other teams prefer to blitz single laps as fast as they can. Stronger riders are allowed to do more laps, anything goes in terms of team strategy, it’s a totally open format.”

Food is another big aspect of the event and the evening barbecue, which is included with every race entry, is also back.

“We’ll have two wood pellet pig barbecues and a charcoal chicken barbecue, along with southern baked beans, coleslaw, buns and a veggie option.” Rauch said. “Riders get hungry and good food is key to the success of this event. We’ll also have the Taste of Heaven food truck, providing delicious lunch food for purchase throughout the day. Camping is free, there’s music and lots to do for kids, families, and spectators. There will definitely enough food for all who attend.”

Beer sponsor Tinhouse Brewing will host the beer garden and the Port Coquitlam-based brand will also be providing podium prizes to all participants of legal drinking age.

Giant Bicycles is the official bike sponsor for the 12 Hours of Glenridge, offering prizing and swag throughout the day.

For more information on the race, visit 12hoursofglenridge.com.

abbotsfordFraser ValleyMountain biking