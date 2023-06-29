Black Press insiders Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: Questions abound as NFL teams prepare for 2023 season

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf talk Seahawks, QBs and more

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts on the NFL’s busy off-season.

Discussion includes reactions to the NFL draft, how things are shaping up for the Seattle Seahawks (and Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos), a way-too-early Super Bowl pick as well as some thoughts on the B.C. Lions and their terrific start to the CFL season.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

