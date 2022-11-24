John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: How long will Bruce Boudreau remain head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season at the quarter pole

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes a potential coaching change for the Vancouver Canucks, underrated players from the past and a look at the NHL’s hottest team.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

CanucksNHLPodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST.: Katrina Kadoski is B.C.’s ‘Cougar Annie’

Just Posted

Brady Keeper (right) and the returning Vincent Arseneau led the Abbotsford Canucks to 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday (Nov. 25). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks post second straight win on the road

Vernon Panthers receiver Anderson Bicknell (right) keeps the ball pinned to his shoulder while being defended by Robert Bateman Timberwolves tacklers Jackson Kliewer (left) and Colton Marshall during the Panthers’ 35-14 win in the Subway Bowl B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football semifinal Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon Panthers advance to B.C. final, defeating Abbotsford foes

RCMP staging behind equipment on the Coquihalla, Nov. 23. (Contributed)
Coquihalla open in both directions following police incident, investigation continues

Three handguns, drugs including fentanyl and heroin, and $90,000 cash were seized Nov. 10 from two homes in Abbotsford and Surrey. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Guns, drugs and $90K seized from homes in Abbotsford and Surrey

Pop-up banner image