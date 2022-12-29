Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Can any NFL coach get QB Russell Wilson back on track?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL’s stretch run

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts with just two weeks to go in the NFL’s regular season.

Discussion includes the playoff chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s ongoing struggles in Denver, player safety, Super Bowl picks and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: ‘The future is now’, says science journalist Bob McDonald

Just Posted

Brothers Linden (left) and Marshall Erwin are now trying to figure out a good day to travel to Vancouver to receive a replacement stick after the one they originally got from Bo Horvat went missing on a Flair Airlines flight from Edmonton.
Vancouver Canucks stickhandle around siblings’ missing hockey souvenir

The Abbotsford News is celebrating 100 years of publication.
Abbotsford News celebrates 100 years

Fraser Valley Junk Solutions is holding a $10 Christmas tree pickup in Chilliwack and Abbotsford to raise money for the Salvation Army. (Fraser Valley Junk Solutions submitted)
Fraser Valley $10 Christmas tree pickup food bank fundraiser

A new fountain in Mill Lake in Abbosford opened in June, as did a new dock in the northwest portion of the park. A long-term plan for the park is now being developed. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford council approves first stage of updated long-term plan for Mill Lake