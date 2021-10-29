Letter to the editor.

LETTER: Rapid tests should be available to young students, Fraser Cascade teacher rep says

Teachers and parents have been calling for rapid testing in schools since the beginning of pandemic

Firstly, this letter is not intended as criticism of the volunteers who distributed COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to the general public in Hope and Agassiz last week.

Teachers and parents have been calling for rapid testing in schools since the beginning of the pandemic. Minister Dix says this is now a pandemic “of the unvaccinated”. It is precisely this segment of the population – which includes children aged 5-11 who have not been able to be vaccinated – that should have access to these tests.

Instead, only those who happened to see a post the day before on social media, who were available and able to stand outside in a line-up could get a box of tests.

Some good decisions have been made during this pandemic. The lack of rapid testing in schools is not one of them.

Lynne Marvell

President, Fraser-Cascade Teachers’ Association

READ MORE: Free rapid COVID-19 test kits available at upcoming weekend event

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AgassizHopeLetter to the Editor

Just Posted

Wreaths for the Remembrance Day service in Abbotsford can be purchased from the Royal Canadian Legion until Nov. 1. (Image by Vlad Vasnetsov from Pixabay)
Remembrance Day service in Abbotsford goes virtual for 2021

Hope physician Dr. Joshua Greggain is the new president-elect for Doctors of BC. (submitted photo)
Former Hope physician Joshua Greggain new president-elect of Doctors of BC

Alisha Neger and Harman Aujla - the first-ever couple to get engaged at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Josh Schaefer - the voice of the Ontario Reign are the guests on episode three of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.
PODCAST: First proposal at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Ontario Reign’s Josh Schaefer

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Tabor Home in Abbotsford among 3 facilities highlighted in COVID documentary