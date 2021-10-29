Letters to the editor.

LETTER: ‘Disenchanted’ with Hope due to restaurant’s behaviour

Where are the people who care about staying healthy?

We stopped at Rolly’s Restaurant on Oct. 7 and was appalled that they were not checking covid passports. I

have since contacted the Hope Mayor, bylaw officer, Fraser Health and my MLA Peter Milobar. The restaurant was still open.

I see they are having a “support to stay open” rally. Where are the people who care about staying healthy and keeping their loved ones and friends healthy? What about the travellers who trust the city fathers to keep them safe. Does no one in Hope care that a business is mocking the governments orders?

The owners of this restaurant are not going to listen to anything now that they have gotten away with ignoring the orders. They are like children who once a parent says no and continue to allow bad behaviour (same children) only carry on doing everything wrong. This business should be closed for longer than six months! I am totally disenchanted with Hope, B.C.

Yvonne Kittson

(Editor’s note: The restaurant is currently closed.)

HopeLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Rapid tests should be available to young students, Fraser Cascade teacher rep says

Just Posted

Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Madison Bowey and Ontario Reign forward T.J. Tynan battle for positioning during the Canucks 5-2 loss in Abbotsford on Friday. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks fall 5-2 to Ontario Reign on home ice

Wreaths for the Remembrance Day service in Abbotsford can be purchased from the Royal Canadian Legion until Nov. 1. (Image by Vlad Vasnetsov from Pixabay)
Remembrance Day service in Abbotsford goes virtual for 2021

Charity Stobbe, aka Little Bo Peep, and her goat Butterscotch say hi to Cascades Care Community resident Marta Gammeter during a visit on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Eric J. Welsh/Chilliwack Progress)
Therapy goats bring smiles to seniors at Chilliwack’s Cascades Care Community

Hope physician Dr. Joshua Greggain is the new president-elect for Doctors of BC. (submitted photo)
Former Hope physician Joshua Greggain new president-elect of Doctors of BC