Sidney (Sid) Andrew Bos

May 4, 2022
The family would like to invite you to join us in celebrating the life of Sid Bos, husband, father, brother and friend on Saturday May 14, 2022 from 1-4 at Ledgeview Golf Course 35997 McKee Road, Abbotsford.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Go Back To Obituaries