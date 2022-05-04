May 4, 2022
The family would like to invite you to join us in celebrating the life of Sid Bos, husband, father, brother and friend on Saturday May 14, 2022 from 1-4 at Ledgeview Golf Course 35997 McKee Road, Abbotsford.
