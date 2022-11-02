Jenna Marie Adams Adams

November 2, 2022

1984-2021 ~ It is with great sadness that the family of Jenna Marie Adams (Jennifer El-Adam) announce the sudden passing of our beloved daughter and sister on Nov 2nd in Abbotsford, BC. Jenna was born in Mission to Mike and Betty Adams in May 1984.

She attended Hatzic Secondary School then graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from University of the Fraser Valley. She worked in a number of locations as a server, a job where she enjoyed meeting so many people then moved on to an administration position in the restaurant business.

She then went on to work for Correctional Service Canada until her passing.

When Jenna came into your life, there was no mistaking her presence. Her beautiful smile and infectious energy caught your attention right away. She was a vibrant, intelligent young woman with a heart of gold, a beautiful combination that endeared her to many.

Jenna enjoyed the finer things in life as well as simpler things like silly times with her sister and friends, baking cookies, making delicious dinners, and just being with her horse Larry. Jenna loved taking her two dogs Winnie and Loulou for their weekly pupachinos.

Jenna is survived by her mother Betty, her sister Kayla, her step mother Belle and many aunties, uncles and cousins, all of whom she loved so much.

Jenna is also survived by her boyfriend Sukhi. Jenna was predeceased by her beloved father Mike, in 2019.

Services were held Nov 10th at Fraser River Funeral Home in Abbotsford followed by a celebration of her life Nov 13th in Mission.

Private burial was held in Chilliwack on Nov 12th.