Daryll Warren Ulmer of Edmonton, formerly of North Delta, passed away at the age of 52 years.

Survived by his partner, Sherri; his loving mother, Deb (Dan); his sister, Candice (Chris); his cousin – more like a sister, Rana (Alex); his godparents, Gerri (Adriano), Ron (Gail), JoHanna and his uncle Bill (Betty); his aunt, Marion (Gary); his grandfather, William; his niece and nephews, Autumn, Conrad, Ronan, and Lachlan; and many cousins.

Predeceased by his loving father, Ken; his paternal grandparents, Oswald and Evelyn; maternal grandmother, Dorothy and step-grandfather, Nick.

Daryll was larger than life. With a big infectious laugh and love of life, he loved playing practical jokes. He was “The Boss”. Agile on his feet, he scampered on scaffolding high up in the air for his job.

His favorite work, though, was when he would create something with his hands, as he was a Journeyman Carpenter as well. In addition to finishing carpentry, he made concrete forms and was rightfully proud that he helped build many places in the Edmonton area, including his work on the Lois Hole Women’s Hospital.

He would surprise you with his musicality, he was an accomplished pianist, playing a hauntingly beautiful rendition of Fur Elise. He loved animals, especially dogs, and most especially his Honey dog.

His goal was to travel to a warm destination every year in the Caribbean and Okanagan. He was a strong swimmer and would jump in the water any chance he had. He made the biggest splash in his Mom’s backyard pool.

His soul will be at peace in beautiful British Columbia where the sun will shine down on him, alongside his beloved Dad.

Daryll will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Donations can be made in Daryll’s name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

A Memorial will be held for Daryll in BC in the summer.

