Notice of Public Hearing to consider an amendment to Abbotsford Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2016

Abbotsford City Council will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 pm on June 12, 2023 in the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, B.C., under the provisions of the Local Government Act to consider the following bylaw. Video of this meeting will be streamed live, as well as archived, on the City’s website at www.abbotsford.ca/watchcouncilonline.

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaw will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaw that is the subject of the hearing. Written feedback can be provided electronically to the City Clerk at cityclerk@abbotsford.ca or by mail to: City Clerk, City of Abbotsford, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W7, or delivered in person to City Hall 5th floor at the above address. In order for written feedback to be considered by Council before the meeting, it should be received by 12 noon on June 12, 2023. Feedback may also be provided in person during the Public Hearing. Please note that all submissions are a matter of public record, and will be recorded in the meeting minutes.

Previous Public Hearing Feedback: All submissions received in relation to the March 6, 2023 Public Hearing will be compiled and incorporated within any future public hearing record. Accordingly, it will not be necessary to re-attend to repeat previously shared submissions or to re-send previous written representations, though any person whose interests are affected is welcome to participate either by watching the hearing and deliberations online, attending in person, or by providing written or verbal submissions.

The following is a synopsis of the bylaw amending the Official Community Plan of the City of Abbotsford, and is not deemed to be an interpretation. A copy of this bylaw can be viewed at the Planning Services Division (2nd floor, City Hall, 32315 South Fraser Way) between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays), from May 16, 2023 to June 12, 2023, or the full Planning Staff Report for the respective bylaw can be viewed either at the front counter (2nd Floor) or online. The report URL is noted within the following bylaw description.

If you have any questions, please contact Planning Services Staff at 604-864-5510.