Notice of Public Hearing to consider amendments to the Abbotsford Zoning Bylaw, 2014 and Land Use Contract No. 164

Abbotsford City Council will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 pm on February 13, 2023 in the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, B.C., under the provisions of the Local Government Act to consider the following bylaws. Video of this meeting will be streamed live, as well as archived, on the City’s website at www.abbotsford.ca/watchcouncilonline.

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws that are the subject of the hearing. Written feedback can be provided electronically to the City Clerk at cityclerk@abbotsford.ca, by fax to 604-853-1934, by mail to: City Clerk, City of Abbotsford, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W7, or delivered in person to City Hall 5th floor at the above address. In order for written feedback to be considered by Council before the meeting, it should be received by 12 noon on February 13, 2023. Feedback may also be provided in person during the Public Hearing.

If you would like to inquire about speaking remotely during the Public Hearing, please contact the City Clerk’s Office, by 12 noon on February 13, 2023, at 604-864-5506, or cityclerk@abbotsford.ca. Please note that all submissions are a matter of public record, and will be recorded in the meeting minutes.

The following is a synopsis of the bylaws amending the Zoning Bylaw and Land Use Contract No. 164 of the City of Abbotsford, and is not deemed to be an interpretation. A copy of each of these bylaws can be viewed at the Planning Services Division (2nd floor, City Hall, 32315 South Fraser Way) between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays), from January 31, 2023 to February 13, 2023, or the full Planning Staff Report for the respective bylaws can be viewed either at the front counter (2nd Floor) or online. Report URL’s are noted within each of the following Bylaw descriptions.

If you have any questions, please contact Planning Services Staff at 604-864-5510.

LAND USE CONTRACT NO. 164 DISCHARGE BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3220-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 2943 McBride Street

CURRENT LAND USE REGULATION: Land Use Contract No. 164

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3220-2023 is adopted, Land Use Contract No. 164 would be discharged from the Certificate of Title of the subject land. The current underlying Urban Residential Zone (RS3) would then regulate development and permit a secondary suite.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS021-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3239-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 2195 Peardonville Road

CURRENT ZONING: Agricultural One Zone (A1)

PROPOSED ZONING: General Industrial Zone (I2)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3239-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes future industrial uses on the subject property.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsord.ca/PDS026-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3328-2023

SUBJECT LANDS: 2765 McCallum Road (PIDs 012-277-568 and 012-277-584)

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone (RS3)

PROPOSED ZONING: Rowhouse Residential Zone (RMR)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3328-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to construct a five unit fee simple rowhouse development within one building.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS027-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3333-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 2741 McCallum Road

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone (RS3)

PROPOSED ZONING: Rowhouse Residential Zone (RMR)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3333-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to construct a three unit fee simple rowhouse development within one building.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS023-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3335-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 2749 McCallum Road

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone (RS3)

PROPOSED ZONING: Rowhouse Residential Zone (RMR)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3335-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to construct a three unit fee simple rowhouse development within one building.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS024-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3311-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 33786 Mayfair Avenue

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone, Infill (RS3-i)

PROPOSED ZONING: Infill Residential Zone (RS7)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3311-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to develop a two lot subdivision

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS025-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING TEXT AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3324-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 32840 Townshipline Road

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3324-2023 is adopted, a site specific text amendment to the Agricultural Two Zone (A2) would permit a 1,302m2 Accessory Seasonal Employee Residential Use (ASERU) for a greenhouse operation.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS008-2023