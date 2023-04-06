Notice of Public Hearing to consider amendments to Abbotsford Zoning Bylaw, 2014

Abbotsford City Council will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 pm on April 17, 2023 in the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, B.C., under the provisions of the Local Government Act to consider the following bylaws. Video of this meeting will be streamed live, as well as archived, on the City’s website at www.abbotsford.ca/watchcouncilonline.

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws that are the subject of the hearing. Written feedback can be provided electronically to the City Clerk at cityclerk@abbotsford.ca, by mail to: City Clerk, City of Abbotsford, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W7, or delivered in person to City Hall 5th floor at the above address. In order for written feedback to be considered by Council before the meeting, it should be received by 12 noon on April 17, 2023. Feedback may also be provided in person during the Public Hearing. Please note that all submissions are a matter of public record, and will be recorded in the meeting minutes.

The following is a synopsis of the bylaws amending the Zoning Bylaw of the City of Abbotsford, and is not deemed to be an interpretation. A copy of each of these bylaws can be viewed at the Planning Services Division (2nd floor, City Hall, 32315 South Fraser Way) between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays), from March 30, 2023 to April 17, 2023, or the full Planning Staff Report for the respective bylaws can be viewed either at the front counter (2nd Floor) or online. The report URL’s are noted within the following bylaw descriptions.

If you have any questions, please contact Planning Services Staff at 604-864-5510.

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW BYLAW NO. 3370-2023

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3370-2023 is adopted, minor text amendments would be made to Section 140.4 of the Zoning Bylaw which would permit setback exemptions for covered stairwells and increased height permissions for common amenity buildings within multifamily developments.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS056-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW BYLAW NO. 3365-2023

SUBJECT LANDS: 2604, 2616, 2628, 2638 Parkview Street and 2601, 2609, 2615, 2623 Langdon Street

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone (RS3)

PROPOSED ZONING: Mid Rise Apartment Zone (RMM)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3365-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to construct a 269 unit apartment building.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS050-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW BYLAW NO. 3352-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 34184 Old Yale Road

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone, Infill (RS3-i)

PROPOSED ZONING: Infill Residential Zone (RS7)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3352-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to develop a three lot subdivision.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS053-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW BYLAW NO. 3359-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 33305 South Fraser Way

CURRENT ZONING: City Centre Commercial Zone (C5)

PROPOSED ZONING: Secondary Commercial Zone (CSC)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3359-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to construct a 954m2 (10,269ft2) automobile body shop.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS049-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW BYLAW NO. 3350-2023

SUBJECT LANDS: 2618 and 2628 Minter Street

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone (RS3)

PROPOSED ZONING: Mid Rise Apartment Zone (RMM)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3350-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to construct a 30 unit apartment building.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS062-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW BYLAW NO. 3347-2023

SUBJECT LANDS: 2603, 2619, 2629, 2639 and 2649 Minter Street

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone (RS3)

PROPOSED ZONING: Mid Rise Apartment Zone (RMM)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3347-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to construct two 6 storey apartment buildings containing 45 units each (90 units total) on two separate lots.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS061-2023