Notice of Public Hearing to consider amendments to Abbotsford Zoning Bylaw, 2014 and certain Land Use Contracts

Abbotsford City Council will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 pm on July 10, 2023 in the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, B.C., under the provisions of the Local Government Act to consider the following bylaws. Video of this meeting will be streamed live, as well as archived, on the City’s website at www.abbotsford.ca/watchcouncilonline.

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws that are the subject of the hearing. Written feedback can be provided electronically to the City Clerk at cityclerk@abbotsford.ca or by mail to: City Clerk, City of Abbotsford, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W7, or delivered in person to City Hall 5th floor at the above address. In order for written feedback to be considered by Council before the meeting, it should be received by 12 noon on July 10, 2023. Feedback may also be provided in person during the Public Hearing. Please note that all submissions are a matter of public record, and will be recorded in the meeting minutes.

The following is a synopsis of the bylaws amending the Zoning Bylaw, and certain Land Use Contracts of the City of Abbotsford, and is not deemed to be an interpretation. A copy of each of these bylaws can be viewed at the Planning Services Division (2nd floor, City Hall, 32315 South Fraser Way) between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays), from June 27, 2023 to July 10, 2023, or the full Planning Staff Report for the respective bylaws can be viewed either at the front counter (2nd Floor) or online. The report URL’s are noted within the following bylaw descriptions.

If you have any questions, please contact Planning Services Staff at 604-864-5510.

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3407-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 32528 Simon Avenue

CURRENT ZONING: Service Commercial Zone (C4)

PROPOSED ZONING: City Centre Residential Zone (RMC)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3407-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to construct a mixed use development consisting of 134 residential units and two ground floor commercial retail units.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS086-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3412-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 34084 Woodbine Street

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone, Infill (RS3-i)

PROPOSED ZONING: Infill Residential Zone (RS7)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3412-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to develop a two lot subdivision.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS097-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3420-2023

SUBJECT LANDS: 32024 and 32034 Mt. Waddington Avenue

CURRENT ZONING: Urban Residential Zone (RS3)

PROPOSED ZONING: Mid Rise Apartment Zone (RMM)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3420-2023 is adopted, the applicant proposes to construct a 43 unit apartment building.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS093-2023

LAND USE CONTRACT NO. 162 DISCHARGE BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3409-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 2348 Anora Drive

CURRENT LAND USE REGULATION: Land Use Contract No. 162

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3409-2023 is adopted, Land Use Contract No. 162 would be discharged from the Certificate of Title of the subject land. The current underlying Urban Residential Zone (RS3) would then regulate development and would permit a secondary suite.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS083-2023

LAND USE CONTRACT NO. 49 DISCHARGE BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3422-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 31540 Monarch Court

CURRENT LAND USE REGULATION: Land Use Contract No. 49

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3422-2023 is adopted, Land Use Contract No. 49 would be discharged from the Certificate of Title of the subject land and allow development under the current underlying Urban Residential Hybrid Zone (RSH).

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS098-2023

ABBOTSFORD ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW

BYLAW NO. 3410-2023

SUBJECT LAND: 32076 George Ferguson Way

CURRENT ZONING: Low Rise Apartment Zone (RML)

PROPOSED ZONING: Comprehensive Development One Hundred and Seventeen Zone (N117)

PURPOSE: If Bylaw No. 3410-2023 is adopted, a new Comprehensive Development One Hundred and Seventeen Zone (N117) would be created and the subject land would be rezoned to N117. The applicant proposes to construct a twelve unit, five storey apartment building.

REPORT URL: www.abbotsford.ca/PDS096-2023