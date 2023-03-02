Attn: Michael Lorman, address unknown; and all other persons or entities who may claim an ownership interest in the following items, located at 32751 Cherry Avenue Mission B.C.

Items: Misc. electronics, air compressor, Car – Honda, U-Built Trailer.

Landlord: St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, 8469 Cedar St, Mission BC V4S 1A1

Note: The items will be disposed of after 30 days of the notice being served or posted, unless the person being notified takes the items, or establishes a right to the items, or makes a dispute resolution application with the Residential Tenancy Branch, or makes an application in Supreme Court to establish their rights to the items.