Zipline to stay at Gyro Beach after Kelowna mom breaks her neck

Rachel Stanford was caught on video flipping off the swing and screaming upon resurfacing

Rachel Stanford is recovering from a broken neck after using the rope swing at Gyro Beach in Kelowna. (Contributed/Ben Stanford)

The City of Kelowna has decided to keep the zipline at Gyro Beach after a local mom of six broke her neck on the swing over the May long weekend.

General Manager of Infrastructure Mac Logan says this is the only major incident on the swing that anyone can remember in the over three decades it’s been in place.

“The city is very sorry to hear about this incident.”

Logan says the city closed the zipline after learning about the injury and had the swing inspected.

“We did not find anything. It seems to be working as intended.”

The city is considering adding signage in the area to warn people of possible hazards of using the zipline. Logan also noted that the water is fairly shallow where users land and putting the swing in deeper water is also being looked at.

“It’s unfortunate something happened, but it generally hasn’t been a problem,” Logan commented, adding that the swing is more intended for kids, and that adult users should take extra caution.

Rachel Stanford has a long road to recovery ahead of her. Her husband Ben is currently collecting donations through GoFundMe to cover lost wages while taking time off work to care for his wife.

As of May 31, the fundraiser has surpassed its goal, collecting $10,900 after hoping for $10,000.

READ MORE: Kelowna mother of 6 breaks neck on Gyro Beach rope swing

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

beachesKelownaSwimmingWaterzipline